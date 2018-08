The owner of a friendly, four-legged dog is being sought.

The black and white dog wandered into Liz Dickson’s Middleton Mountain home yard Wednesday morning.

She is hoping to reunite the lost dog, who knows tricks, with its rightful owner.

If you have lost a dog call Liz at 250-542-8499.

See also: Missing Alberta dog found in Okanagan

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.