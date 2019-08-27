Doggie Duathlon raises heartbeats and charity funds

Canines and their humans covered up to eight and a half kilometres on land and water

Pooch Partners’ eighth annual Doggie Duathlon went swimmingly this year.

A total of 25 canines and their human companions ran up to eight and a half kilometres on Aug. 11, cooling off with a 50 metre swim in Kalamalka Lake before collecting their finishers’ medals.

The event encourages people to get out and exercise with the ultimate training buddy: their own dog.

As well as raising participants’ heartbeats per minute, the duathlon raised $1,140 for the Critter Care Wildlife Society – this year’s chosen charity. Critter Care is the only facility in B.C. that specializes in mammal care and one of only four bear rehabilitation facilities in the province. The facility is currently filled to capacity with 18 orphaned bear cubs.

“I am very grateful for the generosity of the participants, volunteers and the sponsors of this annual fundraiser,” said Pooch Partners owner Shelly Korobanik.

“Without them the event would not happen. It is a lot of work, but always a fun-filled morning worth all the effort when I see the smiling faces, happy dogs, and am able to support a worthy charity.”

Hosted in the Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, the non-competitive event runs in memory of Korobanik’s two dogs, Qilaq and Sesi, who inspired her to start Pooch Partners – a business that provides fitness classes for people and their dogs.

Those who missed out on the race this year have plenty of time to plan for next year: the ninth annual Duathlon is already scheduled for Sunday, Aug 9, 2020.

