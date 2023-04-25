Dogs needing homes fill Vernon arts centre

Paws it Forward will have some of its dogs up for adoption available at the Vernon Community Arts Centre April 29. (Paws it Forward photo)

Sorry, the pup in a cup has found her forever home, but there are dozens of more dogs deserving of love.

For those who are looking for a dog to join their family, come meet some of the many dogs available for adoption through Paws It Forward at the Vernon Community Arts Centre (VCAC) this Saturday, April 29.

As part of a month-long art exhibit and fundraiser, Raining Cats and Dogs, VCAC has teamed up with the non-profit animal rescue to help these furry friends find their future families.

“Paws it Forward rescues hundreds of dogs every year, and this last year they have been particularly busy as a result of the pandemic puppy-craze,” said Sheri Kunzli, VCAC marketing and event coordinator. “Several dogs have been surrendered by those who are no longer able to take care of them, while others have been rescued from undesirable conditions.”

Paws it Forward places all dogs in caring foster homes until they find their forever homes, and the Meet and Greet is a great way for potential families to connect with the dogs and ask questions about the adoption process.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VCAC, which is located at the entrance to Polson Park, at 2704a Highway 6.

Kunzli actually fostered the pup in a cup, Lucy May, until her forever family was found.

“I had her, her sister Miss Piggy, and her brother Hank the Tank. They were a lot of work but super fun to have around. And I love that I get to bring them to work. How can you not love a day with puppies?”

Those who aren’t ready for a dog but want to support the cause can visit the Raining Cats and Dogs exhibit, which is open daily until Tuesday, May 2. It features everything from pet portraits and sculptures to handmade mugs and jewelry. Enter your name for a huge gift basket from Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and vote on your favourite piece of art for a chance to win a VCAC gift card. Donations received during this exhibit will go to support Paws It Forward.

For more information on this local rescue and how to adopt or become a foster, visit pawsitforward.org/adoption.

