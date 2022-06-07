Donations boost Vernon immigrant bursary program

Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society (VDICSS) executive director Amelia Sirianni (centre) receives a donation from the Willis Family Foundation’s Noelle Crombie (left) and Brendan Willis. The money will be used for VDICSS’ post-secondary immigrant bursary program. (Contributed) The Vernon and District Immigrant Community Services Society receives a donation for its post-secondary immigrant bursary program from Vernon’s 100+ Women Who Care. (Contributed)

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society (VDICSS) will help newcomer (immigrant, refugee, naturalized Canadian citizen or first-generation Canadian) students with their post-secondary education costs.

The society will present up to two $2,000 bursaries, made possible by donations from community members and local groups and organizations.

“Our largest donors for this year’s bursaries are 100+ Women who Care Vernon and The Willis Family Foundation,” said Amelia Sirianni, director of operations for VDICSS. “We are so grateful for the support from organizations with a vested interest in the success of newcomer youth as they pursue their educational dreams.”

Newcomer students from across the North Okanagan (Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby, Cherryville, Armstrong, Enderby) who are entering into or returning to studies at a university, college or technical school are eligible to apply for a bursary. VDICSS is asking applicants to share about their life in Canada and what it means to them to attend a program in their new country.

The VDICSS Post-Secondary Immigrant Bursary Program Committee will review all applications and make recommendations to the society’s board of directors, who will choose the recipients of the bursaries. Public announcement of awarded bursaries and their recipients will be made shortly after.

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 17.

For more information or to request an application contact: vdicss@vdicss.org or 250-542-4177.

