Donations needed to keep Vernon hospice house running

The North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) launches its inaugural Stop, Drop and Donate drive thru fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 22 at Lake City Casino (4900 Anderson Way).

NOHS has established a wish list of items needed, ranging from products used on a daily basis, to larger capital items. The list can be viewed at nohs.ca.

People are encouraged to provide items from the wish list or gift cards for garden, grocery, hardware and retail. Financial donations will also be accepted on site.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Match Eatery and Public House, with the first 100 donors receiving $10 in free casino play.

The NOHS kitchen and household expenses are about $1,000 a week to provide guests with wonderful home cooked meals and baked goods.

“We appreciate the community’s ongoing support for NOHS, it wouldn’t be possible to provide the current level of service without the generosity of our citizens and businesses,” said Lisa Matthews, NOHS executive director.

NOHS receives partial funding from Interior Health but is 100 per cent reliant on fundraising and grants for the operating and capital costs of most of its programs, amounting to nearly $700,000 annually.

Major capital costs are also on the horizon, as the current facility was constructed in 2008 and requires some significant upgrading.

NOHS operates a 12-bed end-of-life palliative facility, provides respite care, grief and bereavement counseling to over 1,000 individuals annually, community outreach and education, and NavCare to assist individuals navigating the complexities of the health care system.

