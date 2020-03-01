STREET SCENE Main Street has gone through a lot of changes since this picture was taken in 1993. From left are Art Knapps Flower Shop, Downtown Video, Ashton’s Ladies Wear and High Country Sports. (Summerland Museum photo)

Downtown Summerland businesses have changed

A quarter of a century ago, different businesses were on Main Street

Summerland’s downtown area has gone through quite a few changes over the years.

This picture, from 1993, shows businesses on Main Street near Victoria Road, but none of the businesses in the picture are in Summerland today.

READ ALSO: Summerland's downtown has gone through numerous changes

READ ALSO: Downtown building has had long history

The businesses pictured, from left, are Art Knapps Flower Shop, Downtown Video, Ashton’s Ladies Wear and High Country Sports.

The building at the corner was originally the Summerland Supply Co. building. It is the oldest commercial building in Summerland. It was constructed around 1907.

In 2015, the building was designated as Summerland’s historically significant building.

Today, it is the Rock Star District clothing store.

Across the street, and not in the photograph, was the Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store, owned and operated by Edith and Jerry Hallquist from 1949 until 1996.

