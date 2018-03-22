DVA names new board

Six new members elected to Downton Vernon Association board

Six new members have been elected to the board of the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA).

The six were voted in at the association’s annual general meeting Tuesday.

The newly elected directors are David Scarlatescu (The Sprouted Fig); Shanna Rowney (Evolve Education Systems); Tara Berger (Nature’s Fare); Umang Patel (RBC); Tegan Carruthers (BDO); and Alysia Lor-Knill (Teassential).

They join incumbent board of Melanie Prince (Wayside Press); Andrew Fradley (Eclectic Med); Selena Stearns (Community Futures); Krystin Kempton (Nixon Wenger); and Cindy Marshall (Nolan’s Pharmasave).

‘Our board of directors are an excellent representation of downtown Vernon’s business mix,” said Susan Lehman, DVA executive director. “We have entrepreneurs and professionals of every experience level, each bringing a unique strength and perspective to offer the DVA membership. I’m looking very forward to working with this group in the coming year.”

The DVA is comprised of 550+ businesses covering 46 city blocks and includes retail, dining, professional services, community services, and health/wellness providers.