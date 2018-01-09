Eagles welcome last baby of 2017

Donna Lester of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary (left) presents the last baby of 2017 gift basket to Arriel Froese and Louis Mingham. The happy parents welcomed baby boy Mingham on Dec. 31 at 7:42 p.m. at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Fraternal Order of Eagles’ ladies auxiliary paid tribute to the last baby born in 2017 at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Proud parents Arriel Froese and Louis Mingham welcomed their son, Mingham, to the world at 7:42 p.m. Dec. 31.

Donna Lester from the Eagles’ ladies auxiliary presented the family a gift basket.