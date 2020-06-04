Edible gardens provide free food in Vernon

Vernon Permaculture has built two edible gardens in town, and their bounties are open to all, the group announced Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Keli Westgate photo)

A pair of edible gardens have been planted in Vernon, and all are welcome to enjoy their bounties.

Members of Vernon Permaculture planted the gardens in an effort to boos local food security. One garden, containing fresh chives, is planted by City Hall near the RCMP detachment, while the other containing peas is located at Polson Park.

“If you’re hungry and you need a little healthy snack, you can come to either one of these gardens and pick them, they’re for you, and this is to increase our food security in the Okanagan,” said Keli Westgate, who shared a video to the Vernon and Area Community Forum Facebook Page Wednesday, June 3.

Vernon Permaculture is an open community group aiming to share regenerative knowledge towards building a stronger community and a healthier local environment, according to its Facebook description.

Brendan Shykora

Food