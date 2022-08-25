Eight Vernon community members receive Canadian Jubilee honours

Members of the community are nominated for their dedication to the community

Canadian Jubilee recipients: top row (left to right) - Stephanie Hewson, Simon Dufresne, Carolynn Dufresne, Bob Davison, Richard Rolke, Scott Anderson; bottom row (left to right) Amanda Shatzko, Helen Sidney. (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Vernon Morning Star)

Eight members of the Vernon public were the Platinum Jubilee recipients on Wednesday afternoon.

Vernon MP Mel Arnold presented the pins and medallions to celebrate the community members on their dedication to the public service. The celebration is to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the Throne.

The eight community recipients (and their contributions) were:

Scott Anderson (contributions to community service, environment, politics, veterans, and business);

Amanda Shatzko (public and community service, education, arts, sports, education, philanthropy, and voluntary service);

Stephanie Hewson (voluntary service, education, philanthropy);

Simon Dufresne (community services, Canadian Forces);

Carolynn Dufresne (community services, Canadian Forces);

Bob Davison (business, agricultural education, community service);

Helen Sidney (education, community service, environment);

Richard Rolke (social, public, and voluntary service, mental health advocate, business, tourism).

Sidney received the honour four months shy of her 100th birthday.

The event took place at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

Members of the Armstrong community that met the requirements will be receiving their Jubilee pins and medallions in a celebrate on Friday night (Aug. 26) at Armstrong Memorial Park as part of Music in the Park. It’s scheduled to get started at 6:45 p.m.

