One elk was killed in a herd near Enderby during the Family Day long weekend. (Terry Adrian photo)

Elk running across Enderby highway killed in car crash

Motorists urged to take caution after elk hit on Highway 97

One of Enderby’s popular elk has been killed.

A herd of elk has been spotted in recent weeks in the North Okanagan community. But one of the elk died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 between Armstrong and Enderby over the weekend.

See: Elk herd crosses Enderby highway

“Drive careful south of Enderby,” resident Gloria Morgan reported Monday. “One elk already hit and killed.”

The unfortunate incident has Morgan urging the community to contact the Ministry of Transportation to get an elk crossing sign installed on the busy highway.

The elk were recently captured on video by another Enderby resident.

Some believe the elk have been driven to the area by packs of hungry wolves.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Shuswap teacher remembered for staying true to beliefs

Just Posted

Vernon set to fill the stands for Special Olympics

BC Winter Games opening ceremony and events ready to shine

Vernon Vortex speed skater wins Canada Games bronze

Laura Hall helps B.C. finish third in team pursuit; Vernon biathlete cracks top-10

Third set of Vernon Chamber finalists unveiled

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce recognizes the Top 20 Under 40 professionals

Cowboys croon for Falkland church

Fundraiser provides some TLC to community centre

Small Glories grace former Vernon roost

Band grows from small beginnings to big glory

Enderby elk killed

Motorists urged to take caution after elk hit on Highway 97

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Payless to close 248 Canadian stores, saying it’s ‘ill-equipped’ for market

The company will begin closing stores at the end of March

Fundraiser started for Kelowna foreign aid worker trapped in Haiti

Laura Allan can’t return home due to civil unrest in the Caribbean country

Former Shuswap teacher remembered for staying true to beliefs

Celebration of life for Dr. Richard Zigler taking place Saturday, Feb. 23

Make sure measles shots up to date, Public Health Agency says

Measles causes high fever, coughing, sneezing and a widespread painful rash

Super snow moon set to rise across B.C.

It is the biggest and brightest moon of the year

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

Bad weather halts search for missing B.C. snowshoer until at least Wednesday

The rescuers were able to rescue the missing man’s friend

Most Read