Enderby Fire Society switching fundraising goal to lifesaving gear

The Enderby fire society has changed its fundraising focus from a fire hall to lifesaving equipment.

The Enderby Fire Rescue Society is shifting fundraising gears from a fire hall extension to lifesaving equipment.

Given fundraising projections and a challenging grant environment, the society determined that the previous goal of raising funds for a fire hall extension was not realistic.

Instead, the it has changed its focus to obtaining new lifesaving equipment, such as new Jaws of Life for vehicle extraction and a new thermal imaging camera.

“New vehicles are made using harder and stronger metals that are more difficult to cut with our existing Jaws of Life equipment, which is twenty-five years old. Newer Jaws of Life models are built to deal with modern vehicles more effectively and efficiently. We are really excited about how this will enhance our life saving capabilities,” says Enderby Fire Rescue Society president Craig Bell.

Also with this campaign, the society will be fundraising to upgrade the thermal imaging camera.

“A thermal imaging camera is used to identify people and hot spots at a fire incident scene. This can be used to prevent re-ignition of a partially burned building as well as to identify where people may be trapped inside of a burning structure,” says Enderby & District Volunteer Fire Department chief Cliff Vetter.

Related: Enderby house gutted by fire

Related: North Okanagan fire halls lend hand to B.C. wildfires

The fundraising target for this campaign is $100,000. The current amount that has been fundraised is $35,000.

“We feel that this fundraising target is more obtainable and hope to meet our target in early 2019. This will have a tangible impact upon our capabilities and will translate directly into saving lives. It will help us to help you,” said Vetter.

The Enderby & District Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Rescue Society would like to thank all donors to the previous fundraising campaign.

All persons who donated to the previous fire hall extension may have their donations returned to them or used for this new purpose. In order to have a donation returned, please email enderbyfiresociety@gmail.com.

For persons who wish to donate to the campaign for new lifesaving equipment, an account is available at Enderby & District Financial.

If a donor wishes for a tax receipt, please drop off donations at Enderby City Hall with a note requesting a receipt.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.