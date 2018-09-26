Enderby health care supports workshop offered

Local health care support workshops have been reignited in Enderby.

The Okanagan Regional Library has partnered with the North Okanagan Hospice Society for the Oct. 17 workshop, which is slated for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Library.

“The purpose is to support an informed and actively engaged population of all ages here in the North Okanagan. The thought is, when people are aware of local health care options and they do encounter a crisis or need help, they will know where to turn,” said Clara Dyck, education and resource leader with NOHS.

“Our health care system can be difficult to navigate, even for health care professionals. This workshop is one way in which NOHS can support our community members and our health care professionals. We host workshops in spring and fall, focusing on Local Health Care Options, Advanced Care Planning and Caregiver Support.”

Dyck said NOHS is shifting to a ‘palliative perspective’ of health care, meaning they look upstream and support people in all stages of their life.

“When people are supported well early on, it can ease or even avert a crisis at the end of peoples lives,” Dyck said.

Prior to her role with NOHS, Dyck was a Home Health registered nurse for 13 years with Interior Health and worked in the North Okanagan.

It is a pleasure to work with these communities in the new capacity as Education and Resource Leader here at NOHS. I have learned myself, more about my community and how generous and supportive they are in developing this workshop.

Registration is required as there is limited seating. Please contact Enderby Branch of ORL (250) 838-6488 to register.

