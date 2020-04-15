One Enderby resident turned to social media to share this nice Easter gesture April 12, 2020. (Contributed)

Enderby resident gives forever home to ‘homeless’ plant

A nice gesture made this Easter extra special for one North Okanagan woman

A unique Easter gift was given to a stranger in Enderby on April 12.

A “homeless” plant was left near a round about with a note saying it’s “looking for my forever home.”

The plant said it’s a very easy-going plant and it helps clean without getting in the way.

“If speaking kindly to plants helps them grow, imagine what speaking kindly to humans can do,” the note said.

Sarah King turned to the Happens in Enderby Facebook community forum to alert whoever left it behind, consider it re-homed.

“This made my day whoever you are!” She wrote. “Happy Easter. Found a new home with me.”

Facebook members chimed in to say this is a fantastic idea, or “love this.”

