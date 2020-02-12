The City of Enderby is seeking artist proposals for an interactive artwork project. Deadline for submissions is March 20. (Contributed)

Enderby seeking artists for mural project

City accepting proposals for an interactive artwork project until March 20

Artists in the North Okanagan have the chance to see their work grace the walls of a municipal building in Enderby.

The city is seeking artists to propose interactive artwork designs for a project that aims to liven up city buildings with murals that encourage public engagement.

The project is led by councillor Tundra Baird, who has surveyed artwork while travelling to different cities in recent years. As an example of interactive artwork that “pops,” she described a mural she saw while in Portland.

“The one I’ve seen that really stands out to me is a set of wings that people can stand beside, (and) a little set of wings for a dog as well,” Baird said.

The interactive murals will be painted onto city-owned buildings. The plan is to have a series of small murals – “little vignettes around town,” Baird says.

The project will start small with two or three murals this summer, and the hope is to add a few more every year.

“Eventually I’d like to see a mural trail so people can find them around the city and make it an interactive walking tour,” said Baird.

Artists selected for the project will donate their talent while the city provides any materials needed for each project, as well as the wall space for the mural.

Applications from artists or artist groups will be accepted at Enderby City Hall until 2 p.m. Friday, March 20.

The applications will need to include a proposal including appropriate content that reflects the character of the community and the beauty of the natural surroundings.

Proposals also should include artist biographies and portfolios, a description or sketch of the mural concept and an estimate of needed supplies.

READ MORE: Vernon artist draws on Japan’s satori principles

READ MORE: North Okanagan youth strum up exceptional sounds

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SilverStar serves up sweet deal for Valentine’s Day

Just Posted

Enderby seeking artists for mural project

City accepting proposals for an interactive artwork project until March 20

Okanagan author named UBCO writer-in-residence

Vernon’s John Lent will also announce the winner of the 2020 Okanagan Short Story Contest

North Okanagan Shoppers raise funds for Vernon cancer centre

Three Shoppers Drug Mart locations raised more than $8,800 for McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre

Choir pulls at Vernon and Salmon Arm heart strings

14-voice women’s Ancora Ensemble present Heartsongs

Vernon’s own Harry and Megan story makes royal reappearance

Caetani - the Prince who gave it all up to move to Canada with his family

Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Three quick second-half goals pace Beach Radio to shocking 3-1 win over Morning Star Sweepers

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Three years in prison for Penticton man who sexually assaulted Kamloops woman

Richard Skoyen was described as a “sexual sadist” by a psychologist

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

Kelowna fire crews knockdown electrical blaze sparked by scooters

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

James Coble becomes first Westbank First Nation member to earn doctoral degree

WFN Chief Chris Derickson attended the ceremony in Calgary to watch Coble receive his degree

Sledders nabbed running in caribou restricted zone near Nakusp

Each faces fines of nearly $600

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Most Read