Enderby seeking artists for mural project

The City of Enderby is seeking artist proposals for an interactive artwork project. Deadline for submissions is March 20. (Contributed)

Artists in the North Okanagan have the chance to see their work grace the walls of a municipal building in Enderby.

The city is seeking artists to propose interactive artwork designs for a project that aims to liven up city buildings with murals that encourage public engagement.

The project is led by councillor Tundra Baird, who has surveyed artwork while travelling to different cities in recent years. As an example of interactive artwork that “pops,” she described a mural she saw while in Portland.

“The one I’ve seen that really stands out to me is a set of wings that people can stand beside, (and) a little set of wings for a dog as well,” Baird said.

The interactive murals will be painted onto city-owned buildings. The plan is to have a series of small murals – “little vignettes around town,” Baird says.

The project will start small with two or three murals this summer, and the hope is to add a few more every year.

“Eventually I’d like to see a mural trail so people can find them around the city and make it an interactive walking tour,” said Baird.

Artists selected for the project will donate their talent while the city provides any materials needed for each project, as well as the wall space for the mural.

Applications from artists or artist groups will be accepted at Enderby City Hall until 2 p.m. Friday, March 20.

The applications will need to include a proposal including appropriate content that reflects the character of the community and the beauty of the natural surroundings.

Proposals also should include artist biographies and portfolios, a description or sketch of the mural concept and an estimate of needed supplies.

READ MORE: Vernon artist draws on Japan’s satori principles

READ MORE: North Okanagan youth strum up exceptional sounds

Brendan Shykora