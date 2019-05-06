Enderby seeks emergency support volunteers

Volunteers help disaster victims obtain temporary shelter, food, clothing, and medical supplies

When floods, fire, or other disasters strike, Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteers are there to help.

The City of Enderby is looking for volunteers to join the Enderby ESS team to help disaster victims obtain temporary shelter, food, clothing, and medical supplies.

Those interested in becoming an ESS volunteer can register for an ESS Volunteer Training Session scheduled for Saturday May 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Enderby Seniors Centre, 1101 George Street. Lunch will be provided to volunteers.

“We are looking for local volunteers who want to help make a difference in the community,” said Kurt Inglis, emergency program coordinator. “Emergency Support Services are critical to ensuring that victims land on their feet in the event of a disaster.”

“When disaster strikes, whether it be a house fire, flood, or forest fire, it could be a family member or close friend that is directly affected,” added Enderby Mayor Greg McCune. “We need to make sure that when these events happen, those affected are receiving the support they need and that is where ESS volunteers step in.”

Those wishing to join the Enderby ESS team and attend the May 25 volunteer training session are asked to RVSP to Kurt Inglis at 250-838-7230 or by e-mail at ESS@cityofenderby.com no later than Wednesday, May 22.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
