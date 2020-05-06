Enderby teachers share made-at-home musical mashup

With classrooms empty during COVID-19, staff at Enderby’s M.V. Beattie Elementary are free to let their musical talents shine.
Principal Gene Doray shared a video of staff performing a musical mashup of Build Me Up Buttercup, the 1968 hit from British soul band The Foundations.
“I’m proud to share with you the truly amazing, awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping musical talents of our M.V. Beattie staff!” Doray said before leading into the sing-along.
Staff members can be seen singing from their homes, using hairbrush microphones and other creative props to create, proving fun can still be had while staying at home.