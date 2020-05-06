M.V. Beattie Elementary staff perform Build Me Up Buttercup from home during school closures amid COVID-19. (YouTube image)

Enderby teachers share made-at-home musical mashup

Principal Gene Doray shares video of staff performing 1960s hit, Build Me Up Buttercup

With classrooms empty during COVID-19, staff at Enderby’s M.V. Beattie Elementary are free to let their musical talents shine.

Principal Gene Doray shared a video of staff performing a musical mashup of Build Me Up Buttercup, the 1968 hit from British soul band The Foundations.

“I’m proud to share with you the truly amazing, awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping musical talents of our M.V. Beattie staff!” Doray said before leading into the sing-along.

Staff members can be seen singing from their homes, using hairbrush microphones and other creative props to create, proving fun can still be had while staying at home.

