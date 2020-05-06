Enderby teachers share made-at-home musical mashup

Principal Gene Doray shares video of staff performing 1960s hit, Build Me Up Buttercup

M.V. Beattie Elementary staff perform Build Me Up Buttercup from home during school closures amid COVID-19. (YouTube image)

With classrooms empty during COVID-19, staff at Enderby’s M.V. Beattie Elementary are free to let their musical talents shine.

Principal Gene Doray shared a video of staff performing a musical mashup of Build Me Up Buttercup, the 1968 hit from British soul band The Foundations.

“I’m proud to share with you the truly amazing, awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping musical talents of our M.V. Beattie staff!” Doray said before leading into the sing-along.

Staff members can be seen singing from their homes, using hairbrush microphones and other creative props to create, proving fun can still be had while staying at home.

Music