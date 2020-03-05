Enderby tyke entered into cutest baby competition

Cohen Hood has until the end of March to earn votes in BabyVote’s Cutest Baby Competition

While many parents believe their baby is the cutest in the world, one Enderby mom is putting that theory to the test.

Alyssa Derksen has entered her 13-month-old son, Cohen Hood, into BabyVote’s Cutest Baby Photo Competition for March 2020.

The U.K.-based company hosts a website displaying photos of little ones submitted by their parents, and tabulates online votes to decide a winner each month.

Competitors install a Facebook app and encourage others to vote for their tyke. The competition runs in a number of different countries.

As of Thursday, March 5, Hood’s photo has accumulated more than 550 votes, ranking 38th in the boys category.

As time runs out in March, the prize money ticks upward. The current prize is just over $155 with 26 days left in the competition.

In each competition, entries ranked 1-20 in the global rank will progress to the final, according to BabyVote’s terms and conditions. The final is a 24-hour voting period taking place on April 1. The votes will be reset to zero on the day of the final.

To support Cohen’s bid for the title of March 2020’s cutest baby, head to his competition page on babyvote.com. Supporters can vote every 20 minutes. An account setup is required.

