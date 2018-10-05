Enderby’s Santa’s Workshop preps for season

Santa’s Workshop is getting ready for the season.

The Enderby-based program accepts donations from the community of new and gently used items for children to buy at a reasonable price for their family members.

“The children come to the workshop on the sale days,” said new Santa’s Workshop coordinator, Sandra Forseille.

“We have elves that help them shop for the people on their list. Children should come with a list of people they are buying for, the gender of each person, things they like and their age, and this well help the elf to find suitable gifts. These gifts are then wrapped and sent home for Christmas.”

The organization is asking people from Enderby, Ashton Creek, Armstrong and Grindrod to save shopping bags – large ones, too – and boxes.

“We use these to put the gifts in to make it easy for our wrappers,” said Forseille. “We need all sizes of boxes, even the tiny Jello, granola bar, Kraft Dinner, crackers, and cereal boxes. We get lots of little knick-knacks that need a box.”

Volunteers are needed to help with elf-ing, wrapping, sorting, cleaning, doing laundry, putting puzzles together, putting items out with a box that fits.

Even if you are unable to commit to working at the workshop (601A Cliff Avenue, Enderby) for the shifts they have, you can help by taking laundry home, taking puzzles to work on, taking books home to go through and wipe down.

Volunteers are needed to make meals for the volunteers on Dec. 5 and 8.

“Make the meal at home and bring to our location,” said Forseille. “We are also looking for people to make cookies to hand out to the children as they wait. Make a batch and drop them off.”

Volunteers to work on the shopping spree days will be needed to elf and to wrap. The shopping spree days this year are Nov. 30, 12 to 5 p.m., and Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the children, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for seniors, and Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for adults.

There is no wrapping for the senior and adult days.

Santa’s Workshop starts Oct. 18 with accepting donations though the operating hours are still to be set.

“We are accepting donations of new and gently used items. We always need things for men and teen boys, like tools, fishing/hunting gear, snack items, gift cards, wallets,” said Forseille. “Stuff for our gift baskets and gift mugs chocolates, hot drink mixes, snack items, craft supplies, kitchen, bathroom, and self care items.

“We need baskets and mugs as well. We need items for women and children also. We had lots of requests for Lego last year, this would make a great donation. If it is something you want or would like to give for Christmas it would probably make a good donation.

“Please keep in mind if you are bringing your children to shop that you do not need to get there on the first day, as it is very busy and last year we were unable to get to all the children in line. We do not put all the good stuff out at once. We keep stuff back for the second day so that all the children have a fair chance to get something good for that special person on their list.”

All the money raised goes back into the community to help support the meal programs at the schools, resource center and food bank.