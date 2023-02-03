“Enjoy a vibe and have a couple of beers”: Lake Country Brewing is open for business

Need a new spot to grab a beer in Lake Country?

Lake Country Brewing Company opened in town on Thursday and despite it’s beginning, it’s already deep-rooted into the community.

The co-owners of the new establishment are Jayson McCarthy and Jim Pink. The McCarthy family has been in Lake Country for six generations and used to own Black Press’s Lake Country Calendar.

Around two years in the making, McCarthy told Capital News, “it took much longer than we anticipated,” and started to get emotional when asked about how much the brewery’s opening meant to him.

“I was so grateful they were there,” said McCarthy. “Just people in the community that work for the community. It was so cool, it was fantastic, so much fun.”

McCarthy mentioned that Thursday night gave him a chance to connect and “reconnect” with people in the community, saying he caught up with someone he’s known but never had personal conversation with, someone who has a daughter he used to coach, a couple that moved to Lake Country from the Lower Mainland more than a year ago, a group of firefighters who finished their training and came in to end their night.

“They were so grateful they had the space to come to, they had a great time,” said McCarthy.

The idea of a brewery came to McCarthy and Pink over the years from coaching basketball together.

“We were basketball coaches together when we met 10 years ago,” said McCarthy. “He and I travelled with the teams we coached. In our travels, we always enjoyed spending our off-time in breweries. We just found that they were a bit of a different vibe than different spaces to socialize in. We thought over time, it would be fun to create a space to enjoy that, enjoy a vibe and have a couple of beers.”

They both coached high school teams in town together and McCarthy also has coached a little internationally.

“Both he and I are at a point in our careers where we can do what we want to do instead of what we have to do,” added McCarthy.

In June 2021, news came out of a brewery coming to Lake Country. McCarthy said it took around two years but it was his daughters who helped the process.

“What escalated [the process] for me personally was both my daughters were working for breweries in Kelowna and it just felt so neat, it was an opportunity to enjoy beer,” said McCarthy. “To me, it’s just the vibe. It’s casual, come as you are, there’s no expectations. Just sit down and have a beer, relax, and laugh.”

Lake Country Brewing has a very limited menu and it’s going to stay that way says McCarthy.

“We really want to focus on making great beer.”

However, people are allowed to bring their own food, order their own food to the brewpub, or soon, the neighbouring unit will be opening a separate business with pizza, pasta, and donairs but will also serve to the brewery.

It is located at #4-10058 Highway 97.

