Esther the Wonder Pig takes an afternoon snooze on her plant-based Haven mattress. (Submitted-Haven Mattress Co)

Esther the Wonder Pig announced her purchase of a plant-based mattress by Okanagan company

Later that week, she met with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Esther the Wonder Pig is not your typical vegan activist.

Rescued back in 2012 and now living on a farm with her two loving parents, Esther has built up quite the social media after encouraging others to lead a cruelty-free and compassionate lifestyle. Esther has helped many who want to make the switch to all things plant-based.

Her latest announcement was the purchase of a plant-based mattress made by Kelowna’s very own company Haven Mattress Co. to her 1,400,000 Facebook audience.

READ MORE: Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Later that same week Esther had her friend (Greta Thunberg) over to share cupcakes and chat about politics and sustainability.

Greta Thunberg is the 15-year-old girl from Sweden who began the #FridaysForFuture protests, a worldwide movement urging international governments to take climate action seriously and to start making legislative changes.

ALSO READ: Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

