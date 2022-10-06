Event spells out North Okanagan literacy support

Kal Tire team Auto Correctz study for the Adult Spelling Bee, which takes place Oct. 12 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge in support of the Literacy Society of North Okanagan. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

You don’t have to bee a star speller, you just need to bee a team player and create some buzz around literacy support.

The Literacy Society of North Okanagan is finally able to resume its annual Adult Spelling Bee on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The “fun-raiser” ensures the society can continue to offer programs that help individuals of all ages with improve their literacy skills, from children needing help reading to senior’s trying to navigate technology.

There is still room for anyone wanting to join in a fun morning in a great team-building event. Costumes are encouraged.

“It’s about getting out and having fun and supporting the cause,” said Jamie Shillingford of the Kal Tire Auto Correctz team. “It’s not about not being able to spell, it’s team spelling.”

The sponsor team is one of upwards of 15 taking part, including the staple Morning Star team, competing for the title of top spellers.

The buzz starts with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. followed by the competition at 8 a.m.

Teams of eight will collaborate on words pronounced by new ‘bee keeper’ emcees this year Brian Martin and Rebecca Barton of Beach Radio. The keepers will share the meaning and origin of each word.

Those who do not have a team of eight can still take part in a group table.

To register visit literacysociety.ca. A team of eight is $1,000, or $125 for singles. Donations nearly double as they fall under the Raise a Reader campaign.

