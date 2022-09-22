Penticton author and artist Hannah Dueck pictured with her new release, Beautiful Okanagan: A Colouring Book. (Photo- Okanagan Publishing House)

Experience beauty of the Okanagan like never before with new colouring book

Penticton author Hannah Dueck includes scenes of Skaha Bluffs and Kelowna Sails

Living away from home for two years forced Hannah Dueck to realize how lucky she is to be from the Okanagan.

Upon her arrival back to Canada after an extended stay in England, the Penticton author and artist took matters into her own hands and crafted a colouring book that showcases everything the Okanagan has to offer.

Today, she can call herself a published author.

Beautiful Okanagan, a book that features 23 different scenes from across the valley, was released on Sept. 9.

From Skaha Bluffs to Kelowna Sails, Dueck says the colouring book will appeal to both locals and tourists.

”For some people, it will remind them of all the memories they’ve made here,” the artist explained. “But for others, it will make them discover some of the things they had no idea were even in the Okanagan.”

Dueck, a graduate of Penticton Secondary, says the book was inspired by growing up in a family of artists while living in one of the country’s most scenic regions.

Representatives from the Okanagan Publishing House say colouring books have become a worldwide trend, with the form of art among the top ways for middle-aged adults to find quiet time alone, and partake in an interactive activity.

“A lot of women, aged about 30 to 60, have been buying adult colouring books now as a way to get involved in a pastime and relax,” Dueck said. “A lot of people don’t try art when they’re older, so I think colouring books are great because there’s enough structure to it where you don’t have to be an artist.”

The new release, however, is meant to appeal to people of all ages, not just those hoping to relax after a long day at work.

Described as having rich and complex colouring patterns, the Okanagan Publishing House says the colouring book is perfect for people of all ages, as well as for families.

“My husband and I had lived in England for two years and it was beautiful there but it got us thinking a lot about where we’re from,” Dueck recalled. “We would tell people about how there are lakes, ski hills and vineyards.”

People who get their hands on the book will be able to colour scenes mostly from Kelowna and Penticton, but also from Vernon and Oliver.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the book will go towards Mamas for Mamas, a Kelowna-based organization that supports mothers and caregivers in crisis.

Dueck’s book is available at Davison Orchards, the Kelowna Visitor Centre, West Kelowna Visitor Centre and on Amazon.

READ MORE: Ogopogo returns 37 years later to swim on pages of children’s book sequel

