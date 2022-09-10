Fair puts focus on Vernon seniors

Nexus hosts a Seniors Fair at Polson Park Sept. 17, where the aging population, and their loved ones, can get information on local services and supports. (File photo)

All-ages welcome to Polson Park event to help aging loved ones

With nearly a quarter of Vernon’s population being over the age of 65, the Vernon Seniors Fair is set to be a popular event.

Representatives from over 30 non-profit organizations, agencies and housing providers will be on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Polson Park.

“This is an excellent opportunity to learn about home and community support services available for seniors in our area, and to get your housing questions answered,” said Lee Brinkman, events and marketing manager with NexusBC.

While the main focus is seniors, the free event is intergenerational and open to everyone. Being touted as a family event to support the senior in your life, the entertainment line-up of Kiki The Eco Elf and Bubble Wonders encourages you to bring the whole family to the park.

“Many families have aging parents,” said Brinkman, who formerly worked as a seniors services coordinator at NexusBC. “There comes a point where you have to ask for help.”

An important focus for this year’s event is emergency preparedness, which was identified by the Vernon Seniors Action Network as a key initiative after last summer’s fires. Drew Robinson, Project Administrator for NexusBC will be on site to encourage attendees to sign up for one of the free one-hour emergency preparedness workshop this fall that will help seniors prepare for many possible emergencies.

“At these workshops, you will learn what to have at home in case of a shelter in place order, and what you should have ready to take in case of an evacuation order,” said Robinson.

To encourage attendance, free grab-and-go bags will be available so workshop participants can start filling them with items to get ready.

This event is proudly brought to you by the Vernon Seniors Action Network in partnership with NexusBC Community Resource Centre.

More information and a list of vendors can be found at nexusbc.ca

