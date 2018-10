Even though the official first day of autumn was Sept. 22, now you can see it.

The first official day of fall was over a month ago, and while lots of trees are already bare, there’s still lots to see and many trees that showcase the spirit of the season. Take a look at some of the vivid colours..

Related: Give your home a splash of fall colours

Related: Column: Growth slows as garden preps for fall

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.