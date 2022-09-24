Fall two-week bike challenge gears up in North Okanagan

A fall GoByBike Weeks kicks off in Vernon and the North Okanagan on Monday, Oct. 3. The event will run a full two weeks until Sunday, Oct. 16. (Contributed)

Crisp fall air, changing leaves, orchardists harvesting crops. As summer gives way to fall, the time has come to switch gears … literally.

Fall GoByBike Weeks kicks off in Vernon and the North Okanagan on Monday, Oct. 3, and this time the event runs for two weeks, until Oct. 16.

GoByBike Weeks is an annual challenge that motivates people of all ages to trade in their car and get around by bike and then log their trips online at gobybikebc.ca/vernon-north-okanagan for a chance to win great prizes.

Trips by small-wheeled transport (like skateboards, longboards, kick scooters, e-scooters, and rollerblades) are eligible to be logged, whether you’re heading out for work, for errands, or just for fun.

In spring 2022, there were 626 Vernon and North Okanagan riders that cycled more than 20,000 kilometres – equal to more than halfway around the world – and helped save 4,346 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are building off a really successful spring GoByBike Week, where we saw a huge jump in new riders registering in Vernon and the North Okanagan,” said Anne Huisken, the city’s active transportation coordinator. “It is clear that GoByBike Week has become a very popular and well anticipated event for community members of all ages. Let’s go, Vernon, and show the rest of the province how we roll.”

Vernon and North Okanagan riders who log at least three trips during the Fall GoByBike Weeks will be entered into a draw for the local grand prize, an Introductory Wellness Getaway at Sparkling Hill Resort or $1,000 to spend at a local bike shop of their choice.

The provincial grand prize is a self-guided cycling trip for two to Italy, sponsored by Exodus Travels. Registrants are reminded that to be eligible for the provincial grand prize, they must also register on the Exodus Travels website at exodustravels.com/ca/gobybike-fall.

GoByBike Weeks are part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and to make active transportation the first choice to move around Vernon.

With shorter and cooler days ahead, the city would like to remind all riders to use your lights, wear bright clothing, watch for ice and slippery sections, and like always, wear your helmet.

