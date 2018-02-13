Family Day events took place all over the North Okanagan

Throughout British Columbia, families took part in more than 180 free Family Day events.

Closer to home, the North Okanagan was filled with fun, family events, from games for kids of all ages at Polson Park in Vernon to half-price lift tickets at Silver Star Mountain Resort.

One hundred and eighty-six community celebrations received grants. The activities funded include everything from free admittance to the Royal British Columbia Museum, to bouncy castles and family swims.

The government provided $250,000 in funding to support events in small and large communities around the province. Grants to municipal or regional district recreation departments and First Nations bands and councils enabled free, exciting and fun opportunities for the entire family to enjoy during the Family Day weekend.

Summer Driegen, three, tries her hand at mini golf during the Fourth Annual Family Day at the White Valley Community Centre on Sunday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Demi Desilets finds a new use for a juggling pin during the Fourth Annual Family Day at the White Valley Community Centre Sunday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Celebrating diversity in the South Okanagan
Balloons part of Carnival traditions

