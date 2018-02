What’s better than slipping and sliding on the ice with your favourite Vernon Viper or skating with Queen Silver Star. Local families got the chance to do both during the Toonie and a Tin Community Skate held at Kal Tire Place on Sunday morning. After skating, guests were treated to balloon animals, games and Tim Horton’s coffee.

