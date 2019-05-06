SonReal, a former Seaton student (right), visits old stomping grounds on May 6. (Vernon School District - photo)

Famous hip-hop artist holds impromptu concert at Vernon high school

SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, visited his old stomping grounds

A visit from hip-hop artist SonReal left students asking “is this for real?”

Seaton students were called to the commons area just before lunch on May 6 for an impromptu concert, where SonReal performed some of the songs from his upcoming album “The Aaron LP.”

SonReal, whose real name is Aaron Hoffman, is a former Seaton student himself, and he happily obliged as students lined up for photos and hugs from the singer/songwriter.

Before lunch came to an end, SonReal encouraged the students to never give up.

“I never gave up, and I never give up. If you have something you want to do, and you got something inside of your mind, put your mind to it,” said SonReal. “Don’t worry about it, just keep going, don’t give up on something you love.”

SonReal said he will always come back to Seaton.

