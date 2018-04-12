Lisa Payton

Fancy tea helps family

Armstrong fundraiser Saturday for woman battling second round of cancer

Three years ago, Lisa Rachwalski Payton was diagnosed with a fast moving form of breast cancer.

Within two weeks of her diagnosis, she had received a double mastectomy and started rounds of the strongest chemo treatments they can give.

“It worked and she beat the cancer,” said friend and neighbour Iya Taylor, who is also an ECG assistant at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. “She was so strong and positive through the whole fight.”

On Sept. 16 2016, Payton was again diagnosed with stage four cancer. This time the breast cancer has spread to her brain, lungs, and bones.

“She has been fighting since enduring chemo and radiation all over again,” said Taylor. “Some of the treatments are working, and some are not.”

One of Payton’s friends, Kyli Steck, was in a similar situation recenty, see Young cancer victim shares awareness

Payton is hoping to try some alternative medicines to help her continue to fight, regain strength and heal.

“Having a young family and being a young mother (she’s 38) with two small kids at home, the family has already endured such a financial strain,” said Taylor, who has set up a fundraiser to help relieve some financial stress associated with her recovery.

The Fancy Family Tea fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Hall in Armstrong.

“Anyone who knows Lisa, knows what a light she is. The entire time she was receiving chemo and surgeries she remained positive, beautiful, kind, and basically strengthened every amazing quality that she already has.”

The event will feature Bounce for Hire fun for the kids, Disney princesses from Dream Party Productions, Taylorside Mini Farm is coming with baby animals, Christine Bucknell will be face painting and Escape Tanning & Esthetics will be doing manicures. There will also be kid carnival booths set up with lots of prizes plus a silent auction and bucket draws will be taking place. To top it off there will be lots of goodies from Frosted Tier Cakes and Country Bakery and tea from Tea Essentials.

@vernonnews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What’s new on the Kelowna foodie scene

Just Posted

Couple expecting baby lose home to fire

Armstrong community rallies around couple following fire, which RCMP have deemed suspicious

Park to bear Carlson’s name

Vernon property to be named after late environmentalist

Suspicious fires destroy Lumby home

Police and fire crews called to the same home twice in four hours

Fetal remains found in apartment parkade

Vernon RCMP and coroner investigating

Park unsafe for youth

LETTER: 11-year-old too scared to hang out in Polson Park

Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

Farmers’ market ready to go outdoors

Popular Vernon attraction opens for new outdoor season April 19

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

B.C. movie producer at the helm of upcoming film An Ordinary Man

Rick Dugdale and Enderby Entertainment make big moves in Hollywood

Armstrong man ticketed for doing 130 km/h in Sicamous 60 km/h zone

An Armstrong man is sans vehicle for a week after he was… Continue reading

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

Most Read