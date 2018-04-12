Fancy tea helps family

Three years ago, Lisa Rachwalski Payton was diagnosed with a fast moving form of breast cancer.

Within two weeks of her diagnosis, she had received a double mastectomy and started rounds of the strongest chemo treatments they can give.

“It worked and she beat the cancer,” said friend and neighbour Iya Taylor, who is also an ECG assistant at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. “She was so strong and positive through the whole fight.”

On Sept. 16 2016, Payton was again diagnosed with stage four cancer. This time the breast cancer has spread to her brain, lungs, and bones.

“She has been fighting since enduring chemo and radiation all over again,” said Taylor. “Some of the treatments are working, and some are not.”

Payton is hoping to try some alternative medicines to help her continue to fight, regain strength and heal.

“Having a young family and being a young mother (she’s 38) with two small kids at home, the family has already endured such a financial strain,” said Taylor, who has set up a fundraiser to help relieve some financial stress associated with her recovery.

The Fancy Family Tea fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Hall in Armstrong.

“Anyone who knows Lisa, knows what a light she is. The entire time she was receiving chemo and surgeries she remained positive, beautiful, kind, and basically strengthened every amazing quality that she already has.”

The event will feature Bounce for Hire fun for the kids, Disney princesses from Dream Party Productions, Taylorside Mini Farm is coming with baby animals, Christine Bucknell will be face painting and Escape Tanning & Esthetics will be doing manicures. There will also be kid carnival booths set up with lots of prizes plus a silent auction and bucket draws will be taking place. To top it off there will be lots of goodies from Frosted Tier Cakes and Country Bakery and tea from Tea Essentials.

