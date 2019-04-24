The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Auxiliary’s Spring Fashion Show May 9 is raising funds for two hospice rooms at the hospital. (VJH Auxiliary 2018 photo)

Fashion show supports Vernon hospital

The cost of these two suites is approximately $30,000

Efforts are underway to expand care services at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The VJH Auxiliary is hosting a Spring Fashion Show to raise funds for two Acute Care Palliative Suites.

“These rooms will be for loved ones to spend private time and stay with patients who are too critical to go to Hospice House,” said Yvonne Feedham with the VJH Auxiliary.

The cost of these two suites is approximately $30,000.

See: VJH Auxiliary donates $43,000 for ultrasound equipment

Community members interested in supporting the hospice beds, can do so at the Fashion Show Thursday, May 9 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets are $50, available at the Hospital Gift Shop and Suzanne’s. Admission includes a glass of wine, appies, tea or coffee plus 30+ amazing door prizes valued up to $400. A group table can be booked at the VJH Gift Shop.

Fashions from six local businesses, casual and dressy, all sizes and many styles will be modelled.

“We hope you will support this worthy cause,” said Feedham.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon author shorlisted in B.C. historical writing competition

Just Posted

Vernon author shorlisted in B.C. historical writing competition

The BC Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing will be awarded together with $2,500 to the author whose book makes the most significant contribution to the historical literature of British Columbia.

Lumby fire destroys five vehicles

Auto wrecker blaze believed to be accidental

New restaurant on The Rise in Vernon

Multi-million dollar project plans for a 30,000 square foot multi-amenity building with the restaurant and bar

A campaign encourages families to put down their phones and talk this Mother’s Day

OpenTable’s #DiningMode gets Okanagan restaurants on board with a no phone policy while dining

Vernon council will hold town-hall on downtown issues

Notice of motion on meeting put forward by councillor wins near unanimous approval

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

B.C. woman, 76, challenges alcohol-screening laws after failing to give breath sample

Norma McLeod was unable to provide a sample because of her medical conditions

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Okanagan experience for the Blue Man Group

The world tour of the Blue Man Group came to Penticton this week for two shows.

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

Olympian Andi Naude retires from freestyle skiing

Penticton native skied in 62 World Cup single and dual moguls events in her career

Most Read