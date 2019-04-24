Fashion show supports Vernon hospital

The cost of these two suites is approximately $30,000

Efforts are underway to expand care services at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The VJH Auxiliary is hosting a Spring Fashion Show to raise funds for two Acute Care Palliative Suites.

“These rooms will be for loved ones to spend private time and stay with patients who are too critical to go to Hospice House,” said Yvonne Feedham with the VJH Auxiliary.

The cost of these two suites is approximately $30,000.

See: VJH Auxiliary donates $43,000 for ultrasound equipment

Community members interested in supporting the hospice beds, can do so at the Fashion Show Thursday, May 9 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets are $50, available at the Hospital Gift Shop and Suzanne’s. Admission includes a glass of wine, appies, tea or coffee plus 30+ amazing door prizes valued up to $400. A group table can be booked at the VJH Gift Shop.

Fashions from six local businesses, casual and dressy, all sizes and many styles will be modelled.

“We hope you will support this worthy cause,” said Feedham.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.