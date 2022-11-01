Father-daughter ball raises $10K for North Okanagan causes

Vernon’s Father-Daughter ball was a big success this year, and as a result, thousands have been raised to be put back into the community.

The Vernon Silver Star Rotary Club held its 23rd annual Father-Daughter Ball on Oct. 14, raising more than $10,000 to be distributed to various organizations and initiatives throughout the North Okanagan.

“As the major fundraising event for our club, we are thrilled to know that the proceeds from this year’s event will allow us to continue to support programs like the BGC Okanagan, the school lunch and breakfast programs at various schools in the district and for families in need, and other community activities,” said club president Calvin Reich.

The ball has been a longstanding event in the community since its founding by the Kiwanis Club 23 years ago, giving fathers and other male figures the chance to spend some quality time with the young women in their lives.

This year’s event was a return from a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event didn’t just include fathers chaperoning their daughters; uncles, brothers, grandfathers and family friends also turned up at the event.

The event was sold out with more than 225 attendees filling the ballroom at the Vernon Lodge. Emceed by Brian Martin and his daughter Emma, the event included a presentation by RCMP Const. Amanda Taylor, discussing how good relationships across gender lines are important.

“We are already convening the organizing committee for next year’s event with an intent of continuing to raise funds for our community activities and in making the event one members of the community enjoy and get excited about,” added Reich.

READ MORE: Vernon air cadet credits exceptional program for national honour

READ MORE: Men’s Shed Vernon puts down the razor to support Movember

Brendan Shykora

DancefundraiserVernon