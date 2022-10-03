The Father Daughter Ball is a highlight for any young, or grown up, girl and their dad. (Morning Star file photo)

Fathers and daughters to enjoy ‘magical evening’ in Vernon

The 23rd annual Father Daughter Ball takes place Oct. 14

A magical night for fathers to share with their daughters is drawing near.

The Vernon Silver Star Rotary Club is putting on its 23rd annual Father Daughter Ball on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel.

It’s an evening for fathers and daughters of all ages to spend some special time together. The formal event gives ladies the chance to get dressed up for the evening with their fathers as their escorts.

There will be a dinner, a dance, a silent auction and the crowning of two princesses. A photo booth will be on hand to allow guests to take home memories of the night.

“It is truly a magical evening,” said Craig Goplen, with the rotary club. “Not only do the girls get to spend time with their dads and each other it is a nice, relaxed evening for the dads to spend time together as well.”

A former Queen Silver Star will be in attendance to help with the evening and inspire the young ladies. Brian Martin from Beach Radio will be the MC.

The event is made possible by a number of generous local sponsors, including Cottons Chocolates, the Dahl Foundation, Vernon Nissan, Nixon Wenger, Karen Jespersen Realty, Raven Traders, and many others.

Funds raised from the event will go to the Silver Star Rotary Club and its many projects in the Vernon area.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to vssrotary.org/events/2022-father-daughter-ball.

