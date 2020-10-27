Fill your boots for Muscular Dystrophy: North Okanagan firefighters

Ashton Hickson, firefighter with the BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue, will be on scene Oct. 31, 2020, at one of two locations collecting donations for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (RDNO contributed)

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are taking their boots off this Halloween for a good cause.

Firefighters are holding a boot drive to support Muscular Dystrophy Canada. Members of the BX-Swan Lake department will be collecting funds from 10-4 p.m. at Swan Lake Nurseryland and Butcher Boys Saturday, Oct. 31.

“This year is challenging in many ways, and while COVID-19 has negatively impacted the amount of donations that MDC has received, the demand for their services, programs and research has not slowed,” said firefighter Ashton Hickson.

“We have a comprehensive plan that was vetted by our Occupational Health and Safety Committee to adapt our fundraising efforts to be in line with COVID-19 safety precautions,” Hickson said.

In-person donations will be collected by firefighters donning masks and gloves while maintaining an appropriate physical distance. Contactless payment options will be available.

Online donations can be made here

Muscular Dystrophy is a term used to describe more than 160 different disorders characterized by progressive deterioration of muscle strength.

The causes, symptoms, age of onset, severity and progression vary depending on the exact diagnosis and the individual.

The BX-Swan Lake Firefighters, and many other Canadian fire departments, have a long history of raising money to support Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

