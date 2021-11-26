Financial aid sought for Vernon mother’s cancer fight

Dot Glennie was recently diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer in both lungs

An online fundraiser has been launched for Dot Glennie, a Vernon mother recently diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer in both lungs. (Facebook photo)

Friends and family have launched an online fundraiser for a Vernon woman who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

Cara Trotchie started a GoFundMe campaign in support of her best friend’s mother, Dot Glennie.

2021 has been an uphill battle for Glennie.

“From having COVID, to breaking her foot and arm to almost dying from appendicitis in September where she spent weeks in the hospital … Now she is in for the biggest and hardest fight of her life,” Trotchie said in the description of the GoFundMe page.

Glennie was diagnosed with cancer on Nov. 20. Two days later she found out she had aggressive lung cancer in both her lungs.

The fundraiser aims to ease Glennie’s financial burden while she is unable to work. The goal is to raise $20,000 to help pay for medical and everyday living expenses.

“Anyone who knows our mom knows she would give the shirt off her back to help someone in need, so now we are hoping that the community can get together to help her through this horrible time,” Kortney Krystik, Glennie’s daughter, told the Morning Star.

The fundraiser has raised $2,075 as of Friday morning.

