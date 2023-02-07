After the cancellation of last year’s fireworks show, 2023’s Vernon Winter Carnival Family Fun Park event is sure to be must see. (Vernon Morning Star File Photo)

Fireworks display to celebrate Vernon Winter Carnival set for 6 p.m. Friday

Organizers are reminding residents to make sure pets are secured, prior to the show.

This Friday, Feb. 10, as a part of the Vernon Winter Carnival’s Family Fun Park event, the Vernon sky will be populated by a fireworks show.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the fireworks will be combined with unique effects, alongside a simulcast of music on Beach Radio 107.5 FM. If listening on a cell phone, the choreography will not match the music, so listening through your vehicle stereo is highly encouraged.

The show will occur at the Kal Tire Place lower parking lot.

Winter Carnival organizers are reminding Vernon residents to secure your pets prior to the 6 p.m. show and that, if attending, parking on site will be extremely limited.

Carpooling is recommended, as well as walking or taking public transit.

For a full schedule of Winter Carnival events, please visit vernonwintercarnival.com.

Pop-up banner image