First Night Market at Predator Ridge a success

An estimated 1,000 people showed up last Wednesday to browse about 70 local vendors and artisan’s booths at Predator Ridge’s first Night Market last Wednesday.

Local musicians serenaded guests as they browsed the various booths. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

For the first time ever Predator Ridge and Craft Culture held the first annual Summer Night Market last week in Vernon.

Related: Summer artisan night market Wednesday in Vernon

Related: Predator Ridge Resort right on course

Perfect timing. Before smoke took over the Okanagan, this market was buzzing as people of all ages browsed the many booths of local crafters, vendors and artisans.

“It exceeded our expectations,” said event organizer Carmen Lindsay. “We have estimated that it was well over 1,000 people that came which is exciting for us to get people up to the property and showcasing what we have to offer.”

The market included approximately 70 vendors — including a tasting section where guests were able to sample beverages from local wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries.

Admission was by donation, with all proceeds going to the North Okanagan Cycling Society.

“We’re really hoping to continue this and we’re hoping to learn from this and our mistakes like our overflow parking and only make it bigger and better next year,” said Lindsay.

Related: Predator Ridge hosts second job fair this season

Related: Ford driving free kids golf clinics

Related: Ridge claims top honours

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

