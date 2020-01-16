First Queen Silver Star heir draws on 60 years of Vernon Winter Carnival

Rhondda Oliver Biggs, the first Queen Silver Star back in 1961, shows her daughter, Leah Biggs’, artwork celebrating the 60th anniversary of Vernon Winter Carnival. (VWC photo)

Rhondda Oliver Biggs won the title of the first Queen Silver Star back in 1961 – and now her daughter, Leah Biggs, has gotten involved with Winter Carnival to help celebrate the 60th Anniversary.

Leah is a Vancouver based emerging artist who graduated with her BFA from Emily Carr University of Art + Design in 2011. With a primary focus in drawing she was recognized as a finalist in the BMO 1st Art Invitational Student Art Competition for her grad work, and she received Honourable Mention by the Arts Council of Surrey for a juried competition. See more of her work here: https://www.leahbiggsart.com/

Leah offered her artistic talent to the society to create a one of a kind piece celebrating 60 years of Vernon Winter Carnival. The fact that she is the daughter of Queen Silver Star I makes it even more special.

“To be a part of the first Winter Carnival and now have my daughter involved 60 years later is a wonderful thing. Our family is thrilled to see this festival is still a part of the Vernon Community and engaging multiple generations,” said Rhondda.

Over the years Carnival has issued collector prints from many local artists including Patricia Lawton and Leanne Cadden.

Leah’s original work will be framed and auctioned off at the Carnival Receptions on Feb 8. Only 60 collector prints will be made and will be for sale at the Carnival office, with all proceeds going back into Vernon Winter Carnival Society and next year’s festival.

