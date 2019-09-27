Five fall baking ideas aside from pumpkin pie

Nothing’s competing with pumpkin pie this fall, bu here are some runner-up options

When it comes to baked goods during the fall season, it’s hard to debate the primacy of pumpkin pie in North America.

A Thanksgiving mainstay, most have a plan in place to either bake it or buy it well ahead of the big family dinner.

But let’s say you’re looking to make a more varied seasonal spread, or you’re simply sick to death of pumpkin-spice culture.

For the times when pumpkin pie just won’t do, here’s a list of other autumn baking items to consider this year.

1. Apple Crumb Cake

Apples are in great abundance this time of year, and a trip to the orchard can be a fun way to prepare for this crumbly take on a North American classic.

2. Maple cookies

A little Canadian flair in the kitchen never hurts, and no flavour is more more Canadian than maple. When baking, it’s a good idea to use maple extract rather than maple syrup, since maple is a delicate flavour in baking and extract provides a richer taste. A simple recipe can be found at e2bakesbrooklyn.com.

3. Caramel pumpkin rolls

For a unique pumpkin recipe, Valya’s Taste of Home puts together a caramel-pumpkin variation on cinnamon buns.

These caramel covered rolls can be topped with pecans and a Greek yogurt icing made by mixing eight ounces of cream cheese, four ounces unsalted butter, a half cup of sugar, a half cup of plain Greek yogurt and one teaspoon of vanilla extract. Visit valyastasteofhome.com to find the full recipe.

4. Pecan cranberry butter tarts

Pecan butter tarts are the bite-sized favourites seen at most all Thanksgiving gatherings. To make yours stand out, Instagram user piejunkieyyc suggests adding a little extra tart by tossing in some chopped, dried cranberries.

5. Pumpkin pie parfait

The list wouldn’t be complete without some kind of nod to pumpkin pie, and switching up the format of the fall classic can keep dessert time interesting. Not to mention, you’ll cut down a great deal on baking time.

The Food Network offers a recipe that calls for 13 gingersnaps, chocolate wafers or graham crackers, one tablespoon of unsalted butter (melted), 3/4 cup plus one tablespoon of confectioners’ sugar, a half cup of canned pure pumpkin, two and a half teaspoons of bourbon, two cups of cold heavy cream and a pinch of nutmeg. Find the full instructions at foodnetwork.com.

Brendan Shykora