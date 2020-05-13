Five generations of females celebrate family in Salmon Arm

Matriarch is now 90 while youngest born is just five months

Clockwise, from baby Mercedes Reyes, Mercedes’ mom Mackensie Auclair, grandma Jennifer Reedman, great-grandma Nona Reedman and great-great-grandma Marg Dondaneau, five generations of family and females take time for a photo in Salmon Arm on May 13, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Four women and a baby took time out for a photo on May 13 to celebrate the coming together of five generations of family.

Baby Mercedes Reyes is now five months old while her great-great-grandma, Marg Dondaneau, turned 90 on April 13.

Mercedes and her mom Mackensie Auclair now live in Calgary, but Mackensie was a New Year’s baby in the year 2000 in Salmon Arm.

Although she was beaten to the official status of first baby at Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Lake General Hospital that year by a baby from Sicamous, her family thinks of Mackensie as Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby of 2000. She says with a smile that it was good as she was the first of her friends to experience the advantages of turning 18.

Matriarch Marg Dondaneau is a long-time resident of Tappen. Her daughter Nona Reedman says proudly that her mom was well-known for her paintings, several of which are hung around the community. Marg was a member of the Blind Bay Painters and is still an honorary member.

Both Nona and her daughter Jennifer Reedman are residents of Salmon Arm. The Reedman name came from Nona’s husband Brian; the Reedmans were recognized in the name Reedman Point in Blind Bay.

Nona explained they have all been quarantining and social distancing in preparation for meeting, and this is a special time for them all.

“This is actually her (Marg’s) birthday present, having all the five of us together.”

