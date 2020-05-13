Clockwise, from baby Mercedes Reyes, Mercedes’ mom Mackensie Auclair, grandma Jennifer Reedman, great-grandma Nona Reedman and great-great-grandma Marg Dondaneau, five generations of family and females take time for a photo in Salmon Arm on May 13, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Five generations of females celebrate family in Salmon Arm

Matriarch is now 90 while youngest born is just five months

Four women and a baby took time out for a photo on May 13 to celebrate the coming together of five generations of family.

Baby Mercedes Reyes is now five months old while her great-great-grandma, Marg Dondaneau, turned 90 on April 13.

Mercedes and her mom Mackensie Auclair now live in Calgary, but Mackensie was a New Year’s baby in the year 2000 in Salmon Arm.

Although she was beaten to the official status of first baby at Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Lake General Hospital that year by a baby from Sicamous, her family thinks of Mackensie as Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby of 2000. She says with a smile that it was good as she was the first of her friends to experience the advantages of turning 18.

Matriarch Marg Dondaneau is a long-time resident of Tappen. Her daughter Nona Reedman says proudly that her mom was well-known for her paintings, several of which are hung around the community. Marg was a member of the Blind Bay Painters and is still an honorary member.

Both Nona and her daughter Jennifer Reedman are residents of Salmon Arm. The Reedman name came from Nona’s husband Brian; the Reedmans were recognized in the name Reedman Point in Blind Bay.

Nona explained they have all been quarantining and social distancing in preparation for meeting, and this is a special time for them all.

“This is actually her (Marg’s) birthday present, having all the five of us together.”

Read more: Stories of those touched by the lure of Shuswap gold

Read more: Gallery alive with activity

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures – Dearborn Motors


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FamiliesSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Vernon school district feeds hundreds
Next story
Looking back: Salmon Arm’s experience with the Spanish flu

Just Posted

UPDATE: North Okanagan teen still missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP search for 16-year-old boy last seen at Salmon River Road home

Vernon pro golfer dons green for mental health

Brady Stead looks to raise funds, awareness for mental health charities and his blossoming career

Vernon musician on self-isolating tour

CJ Bissett is making 10 videos, performed

North Okanagan homeowners can enter FireSmart contest

Pandemic pruning could earn you $150 in gardening tools with RDNO’s new contest

Vernon school district feeds hundreds

Despite pandemic, cancelled classes, School District No. 22 and Rotary deliver hampers to families

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Five generations of females celebrate family in Salmon Arm

Matriarch is now 90 while youngest born is just five months

Looking back: Salmon Arm’s experience with the Spanish flu

Salmon Arm Museum curator Deborah Chapman looks at impact on community

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Restaurants to reopen in Kelowna

A list complied of restaurants to dine at during phase 2 of the B.C. reopening plan

Morning Start: Chance of afternoon thunder in the Interior

Your morning start for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Princeton pooch tests positive for Lyme disease

Pet owners are being warned by a local veterinarian about the dangers… Continue reading

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Most Read