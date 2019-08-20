Five hedgehogs were found in the parking lot of the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA. (Contributed)

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

Five hedgehogs that were found abandoned in the parking lot of the Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA have all found loving homes.

Nicknamed the Jackson 5, the hedgehogs were named after members of the infamous American pop group founded in 1964 made up of the Jackson family.

Tito, Marlon, Michael, Jermaine and Jackie were given a health check by a veterinarian before being put up for adoption.

At first, the SPCA put out a call for supplies for the tiny, spiny mammals, including: hedgehog food, insects and treats, hedgehog toys, water bottles and Carefresh bedding.

They described the hedgehogs in a Facebook post as quite social, except for one, Tito.

“He is still very shy of humans and will need a loving and patient home to build his trust,” read the post asking for anyone wanting to adopt them to contact the shelter.

However, as soon as “hogs” received a clean bill-of-health, the phones at the centre were ringing off the hook and the e-mail inbox for the Maple Ridge SPCA was full with people wanting to adopt.

“We wanted to thank everyone for all of the support and interest in our Jackson 5 hedgehogs. We knew they would be popular but had no idea just how popular they would be,” read another Facebook post by the BC SPCA Maple Ridge Branch.

“Due to the overwhelming amount of people wanting to adopt them and the amount of applications we have received we are no longer accepting applications,” the post continued.

All five of the hedgehogs were picked up by their lucky new owners on Tuesday.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

