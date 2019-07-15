Fledgling fishers invited to Kingfisher

Interpretive Centre will host Learn to Fish program on July 28

The Kingfisher Interpretive Centre is hosting its Learn to Fish program on Sunday, July 28.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., local angling experts will be at 2550 Mabel Lake Road to provide fledgling fishers with firsthand experience in casting techniques, fish handling practices, fish identification, fly tying and more.

The event is free and fishing rods will be available.

There will also be an aquatic bug display and a barbecue hosted by the Enderby Lion’s Club, which will be offering hot food by donation.

If you have questions about the event contact the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre at 250-838-0004.



