Don Miller and Glenn Szabo serve up breakfast for those in need Monday morning outside the old Century 21 office. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Flipping flapjacks for Vernon’s less fortunate

Century 21 Executives Realty, and some local royalty, serve up breakfast for those in need

The spirit of giving is shining bright in Vernon.

A warm gesture was served to the community’s less fortunate Monday, Dec. 23 as Century 21 Executives Realty cooked up breakfast on the sidewalk.

Anyone in need of a warm meal was welcome to pancakes, sausage and coffee. Plus there was a table of warm winter clothing outside the former Century 21 office on 32nd Street.

There was even a royal appearance, as Queen Silver Star Hayley Rakos, Princess Silver Star Madison Barrett and Miss Century 21 Chaundra Hauber came out to lend a hand.

