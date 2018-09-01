Food bank seeks volunteers, donors for fall food drive

The 8th annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday September 15th, to support the Salvation Army’s House of Hope Food Bank.

With wildfires raging across the province again this summer, demand for community aid services has spiked in recent months.

The local Food Bank is entirely dependent upon the generosity of the donors and volunteers, who gather, sort and stock the food that is provided to those who qualify for support. Operating in the city for over 111 years, the Salvation Army’s Vernon House of Hope is looking for more volunteers to help in these efforts this fall.

￼Related: Food drive feeds the need

Related: Vernon coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is a provincial organization with volunteers in every major community in BC, and is currently organizing this year’s eighth annual event, scheduled for Saturday Sept. 15th, 2018.

During the week prior to Sept. 15, volunteers will drop off grocery bags to the doorsteps of as many homes in Vernon as possible with an attached flyer that includes instructions. The same volunteers will then come back between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15th, to pick up any food donations left out.

On the day of the food drive, if bags have not been picked up by 12 noon, donors are being asked to kindly make arrangements to drop off their donations during regular business hours Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., to the Salvation Army’s Vernon House of Hope located at 3303 32nd Ave in Vernon.

As an organization, last year’s BC Thanksgiving Food Drive collected over 526,000 pounds of food for Food Banks across British Columbia by more than 5000 volunteers — about $1,100,000 in food donations was collected.

In the Okanagan, an estimated 585 volunteers collected 149,726 pounds of food for local food banks.

Vernon raised an estimated 18,500 pounds of food collected in the community. This year, the organization’s local co-Executive Directors of Volunteer Services, Uriah Kane and Brett Poulin, are hoping to beat last year’s numbers.

Organizers said that this iniative is a huge undertaking only possible with the help of volunteers and donors. Donors are asked to give non-perishable food items and to check the expiry dates if possible. The Food Bank has a number of high priority items it is hoping to collect this year including the following items:

  • Canned Tuna and Salmon
  • Sugar
  • Rolled Oats
  • Side Kicks
  • Pancake Mix & Syrup
  • Canned Fruit
  • Flour
  • Rice
  • Instant Noodles – Jello

Anyone willing to donate some time to serve the needs of the community is asked to call Executive Co-Director Uriah Kane at 250-550-0182.

Related: Valley Drive collects food, cash

Related: Annual campaign helps food bank

Related: Food bank shelves almost empty

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale
Next story
WATCH: The IPE continues for the fourth day in Armstong

Just Posted

Watch out for hazy skies in the Okanagan

A thin veil of smoke is still covering the Okanagan Saturday

Food bank seeks volunteers, donors for fall food drive

The 8th annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday September 15th, to support the Salvation Army’s House of Hope Food Bank.

North Okanagan Valley Gleaners thanks community for aid in Guatamala project

Letter: After filling the 40 ft. Seacan in June, items went to those impacted by the Fuego volcano eruption that displaced many Guatemalans.

VIDEO: Vernon’s All Saints church reno needs donation push

To date, the church has raised somewhere north of $400,000. The goal is $1 million.

Vernon CMHA prepares for World Suicide Prevention day

Monday, Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention day.

WATCH: The IPE continues for the fourth day in Armstong

The annual parade took to the streets of Armstrong Saturday morning, marking day four of this five-day event

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

Residents rescued from house fire in West Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire on Guidi Road

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Wildfire near Okanagan Falls is held by wildfire crews

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

B.C. sees 25% jump in inhaler use from wildfire smoke

Weekly increases saw thousands of people with breathing problems reach for their puffers during air quality advisories

Most Read