Emma and Claire Baycroft help collect and deliver a truck load of food for the Salvation Army Food Bank during the 42nd annual Realtors Food Drive Wednesday night. (Submitted Photo)

Food bank shelves stocked thanks to Greater Vernon realtors

Realtors Food Drive collects 30,000lbs and counting

The 42nd Annual Realtor Food Drive was a huge success and has filled the shelves at the Salvation Army Food Bank in Vernon.

Realtors from all the different brokerages throughout the Vernon area descended en masse on the streets of the city on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 3. Homeowners were encouraged to leave what they can on their front doorstep and in turn make a donation to the Salvation Army Food Bank. Early tallies show that just over 30,000 lbs of non-perishable food was gathered during the long running and hugely successful event. And realtors were busy with more pickups Thursday.

Dean Sauve from the Salvation Army Food Bank was grateful for all the volunteers and the generosity of the people of Vernon.

“This goes a long way to help families in need and will stock our shelves into the spring,” said Sauve.

The Salvation Army House of Hope has been an active contributor to Vernon’s social fabric for over 25 years. More than 1,100 people are being assisted through the Food Bank’s programs each month. About 32 per cent of those assisted are youth and children under the age of 18 years.

If for some reason your neighbourhood was missed and you have food to donate to the cause please call any realtor or real estate brokerage in Vernon and someone will come and pick up your donation.

READ MORE: North Okanagan realtors feed the need with annual drive

READ MORE: North Okanagan hockey teams host teddy bear tosses

