Forest funds heritage in Lumby

A major investment has been harvested for heritage in Lumby.

The Monashee Community Forest has cut a cheque for $20,000 to the Lumby and District Museum.

The funds will be used by the museum toward their building expansion project to build a learning centre to host seminars for children to learn about local history, industry, culture and recreation.

”The contribution by the Monashee Community Forest represents half of the estimated cost of the project; the museum already has the other half required, and so this contribution by the Monashee Community Forest will enable the museum to move the project forward,” said Jeremy Sundin, on behalf of MCF.

The MCF LLP is an equal partnership between the Village of Lumby and the Splatsin though their organization Yucwmenlucwu (Caretakers of the Land). The gross area of 7,411 hectares has an annual allowable cut of 21,595 cubic meters.

