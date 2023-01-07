Former Vernon resident Darren Jacklin (right) was recently knighted into the Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen for his years of entrepreneurship and philanthropy. (Submitted photo)

Former Vernon resident Darren Jacklin (right) was recently knighted into the Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen for his years of entrepreneurship and philanthropy. (Submitted photo)

Former Vernon resident knighted

Darren Jacklin was knighted into The Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen

Former longtime Vernon resident Darren Jacklin now has a ‘Sir’ in front of his name.

Jacklin was recently knighted into the Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen.

He was knighted as Sir Darren Jacklin for his years of service in entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

“I’m so deeply honoured and grateful to be ‘knighted’ through The Sovereign and Royal House of Cappadocia and The Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen, the Royal Knighting Investiture,” said Jacklin.

“To receive this honourable milestone bears a great accountability and responsibility to honesty, integrity, loyalty, teamwork, collaboration, heart, transparency, vulnerability and authenticity.”

For more than 23 years, Jacklin has travelled four continents personally training over one million people in over 48 countries. He has mentored entrepreneurs and business owners on specific and measurable strategies, which have then been implemented into businesses, increasing income, transforming obstacles into cash flow and turning passion into profits.

Jacklin says he has the uncanny ability to increase wealth and success by uncovering hidden assets, overlooked opportunities and undervalued possibilities.

He has personally trained members from over 157 Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, AT&T, Black & Decker and Barclays Bank. He has also put his skills to work to empower high school, college and university students, as well as professional athletes.

Jacklin’s experience on paid international boards of directors and advisory boards of public and private companies has served him well.

For example, he has successfully advised a small, private American residential real estate company, helping it transform into an internationally recognized, publicly traded company on the NASDAQ. They now boast over 85,000 agents in over 20 countries on five continents.

Jacklin and his partner, Tatiana, are the founders of the Leaders Yielding to New Knowledge Foundation, a non-profit charity. The foundation is helping support a new sustainable school in Africa and has plenty of other initiatives in the works.

The vision of the Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen is to perpetuate and expand “knightly” virtues, to encourage intellectual rigorousness to recognize exemplary conduct and achievement and to enhance society through leadership which nurtures, develops and inspires the innovators of tomorrow.

Its mission is to create a forum for the worldwide community by recognizing worthy men and women of exceptional accomplishment, who share in a belief in chivalry and in the power of faith, hope and charity.

Dames, Knights and Nobles of the Orders of Chivalry of the Royal Order are authorized to propose nominations for knighthood in eight categories: arts, architecture, entrepreneurship or innovation, heroism, medicine or physiology, philanthropy, sciences and sports.

Out of many, 24 nominees were approved by the Ministry of Interior, recommended by the Secretary of State, and finally approved by His Royal Highness Prince Rafael.

