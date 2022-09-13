Const. Nick Reimann and dispatcher Kathryn Ahvenus are among four members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP taking part in Cops for Kids 2022. (RCMP photo)

Const. Nick Reimann and dispatcher Kathryn Ahvenus are among four members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP taking part in Cops for Kids 2022. (RCMP photo)

Four North Okanagan cops ride for kids

The annual ride across southern B.C. raises funds for kids facing illness, disability or trauma

Four members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are taking part in the Cops for Kids bike ride across southern B.C. to raise funds and awareness for children facing illness, disability or trauma.

Representing the North Okanagan in the ride is Const. Nick Reimann, Const. Jonathan Klassen, Cpl. James Moore and dispatcher Kathryn Ahvenus.

They are joined by 28 other riders who have been putting in training on their own time, volunteering at community events and fundraising a minimum of $2,500 in order to be selected for the team.

The riders left Kelowna on Friday and are making their way through the South Okanagan and to the Kootenays as far east as Cranbrook before heading back through Vernon on Saturday, Sept. 17 on the second to last day of their 10-day journey.

“We’ve all been training and fundraising all year in preparation for this journey. To complete this tremendous feat with my colleagues who also chose a life of assisting others is a real honour,” said Cpl. Moore, a returning rider.

“Law enforcement doesn’t always provide us with the positive interactions with members of the public, but our supporters on this ride have been tremendous. We’ve met the nicest folks who wave when they see us cycling, or provide a donation to help the kids, it’s been heartwarming to see.”

Over the course of the 10-day ride, the team will stop in at organized community events to meet with the children who benefit from the fundraising – those facing illness, disability or trauma. The events also allow the public to meet the riders who have dedicated their time to pedal for local kids.

In Vernon, the team will arrive at the RCMP detachment at 3 p.m. Saturday, and members of the public are invited to come out to meet them.

Cops for Kids has raised more than $6.1 million since 2001.

To follow the team on its journey or to make a donation, visit copsforkids.org, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

