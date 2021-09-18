Frabic sale in Vernon benefits grandmas in South Africa

Grannies a Gogo are back at it with their annual fabric fundraiser

The Vernon Grannies a Gogo’s Fabric Extravaganza is set for Sept. 25 at the People’s Place. All proceeds go to supporting grandmothers in South Africa. (Contribtued)

Crafters, get ready. Hundreds of metres of fabrics, quilt scraps, ribbon and lace are going to be up for grabs at Grannies a Gogo’s fundraising event. And it’s all for a great cause.

The Fabric Extravaganza is set to take place Sept. 25 from 9-2 p.m. at the People Place and 100 per cent of the proceeds go to support AIDS-bereaved “gogos” or grandmothers, and their grandchildren, in South Africa.

The fabric feast, as spokeswoman Susan Fenner called it, includes cotton, synthetics, flannel, fleece, wool, knits, costume fabrics and more. All are labelled with measurements.

”There is every colour and pattern conceivable,” she said. “Anyone who is keen on sewing, quilting, costume making, or crafting will be up to their eyeballs in delight.”

Plus, the prices of the materials alone are a reason to check it out. Grocery bags full of fabric pieces, for instance, are going for $3 a bag.

COVID-19 protocols are being followed and masks are mandatory.

For more information about Grannies a Gogo: the Vernon South Africa Connection, visit granniesagogo.com or email granniesagogo@gmail.com

