The Vernon Grannies a Gogo’s Fabric Extravaganza is set for Sept. 25 at the People’s Place. All proceeds go to supporting grandmothers in South Africa. (Contribtued)

The Vernon Grannies a Gogo’s Fabric Extravaganza is set for Sept. 25 at the People’s Place. All proceeds go to supporting grandmothers in South Africa. (Contribtued)

Frabic sale in Vernon benefits grandmas in South Africa

Grannies a Gogo are back at it with their annual fabric fundraiser

Crafters, get ready. Hundreds of metres of fabrics, quilt scraps, ribbon and lace are going to be up for grabs at Grannies a Gogo’s fundraising event. And it’s all for a great cause.

The Fabric Extravaganza is set to take place Sept. 25 from 9-2 p.m. at the People Place and 100 per cent of the proceeds go to support AIDS-bereaved “gogos” or grandmothers, and their grandchildren, in South Africa.

The fabric feast, as spokeswoman Susan Fenner called it, includes cotton, synthetics, flannel, fleece, wool, knits, costume fabrics and more. All are labelled with measurements.

”There is every colour and pattern conceivable,” she said. “Anyone who is keen on sewing, quilting, costume making, or crafting will be up to their eyeballs in delight.”

Plus, the prices of the materials alone are a reason to check it out. Grocery bags full of fabric pieces, for instance, are going for $3 a bag.

COVID-19 protocols are being followed and masks are mandatory.

For more information about Grannies a Gogo: the Vernon South Africa Connection, visit granniesagogo.com or email granniesagogo@gmail.com

READ MORE: Road closures continue to plague Vernon streets

READ MORE: Alberta introduces new rules, passport as COVID puts health system days from collapse

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Theatre pro brings history to life at O’Keefe Ranch

Just Posted

The Vernon Grannies a Gogo’s Fabric Extravaganza is set for Sept. 25 at the People’s Place. All proceeds go to supporting grandmothers in South Africa. (Contribtued)
Frabic sale in Vernon benefits grandmas in South Africa

Diane Llewellyn-Jones joined the O’Keefe Ranch as its guest experience coordinator in March 2021 bringing with her interactive storytelling. (Contributed)
Theatre pro brings history to life at O’Keefe Ranch

Jan Seelinger died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 97A/Springbend Road in June 2021. (Contributed)
Fatal motorcycle crash revs Sicamous man to drive for upgrades to Enderby intersection

Several of North Okanagan-Shuswap PPC candidate Kyle Delfing’s campaign signs have been targeted by vandals spraying ‘fascist’ or drawing toothbrush moustaches on. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon, Salmon Arm signs hit by vandals not surprising: PPC candidate