Free chronic pain workshop coming to Vernon

A free chronic pain workshop is coming to Vernon this fall.
This is a six-week workshop for adults suffering from any kind of ongoing pain. Friends and family are also welcome to partake.
Chronic Pain Self-Management Program will include:
- Understand and manage symptoms
- Deal with stress and difficult emotions
- Learn to safely maintain physical activity and improve flexibility
- Communicate effectively with your health care team
The workshop will run for six weeks from Oct.4 – Nov.8 from 9:30 a.m.- noon this fall at People Place in Vernon.
