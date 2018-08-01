Free chronic pain workshop coming to Vernon

Chronic pain workshop will take place this fall in Vernon. (Stock photo)

A free chronic pain workshop is coming to Vernon this fall.

This is a six-week workshop for adults suffering from any kind of ongoing pain. Friends and family are also welcome to partake.

Chronic Pain Self-Management Program will include:

  • Understand and manage symptoms
  • Deal with stress and difficult emotions
  • Learn to safely maintain physical activity and improve flexibility
  • Communicate effectively with your health care team

The workshop will run for six weeks from Oct.4 – Nov.8 from 9:30 a.m.- noon this fall at People Place in Vernon.

