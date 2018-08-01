Free chronic pain workshop coming to Vernon

The six-week program is open to anyone suffering from persisting pains.

Chronic pain workshop will take place this fall in Vernon. (Stock photo)

A free chronic pain workshop is coming to Vernon this fall.

This is a six-week workshop for adults suffering from any kind of ongoing pain. Friends and family are also welcome to partake.

Chronic Pain Self-Management Program will include:

Understand and manage symptoms

Deal with stress and difficult emotions

Learn to safely maintain physical activity and improve flexibility

Communicate effectively with your health care team

The workshop will run for six weeks from Oct.4 – Nov.8 from 9:30 a.m.- noon this fall at People Place in Vernon.

